Special deliveries bring some Easter cheer for elderly

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:08 AM April 25, 2022
Members of the Cheddar Valley Lions Club ready to start deliveries

Members of the Cheddar Valley Lions Club ready to start deliveries - Credit: Cheddar Valley Lions

A North Somerset group did their bit to raise spirits with special deliveries on behalf of the Easter Bunny.

Having had to cancel the springtime tea party for local senior citizens once again this year, the Cheddar Vale Lions decided to repeat their delivery of Easter eggs, as a way of safely bring a little cheer to those who would normally have been invited to the annual event. 

At the beginning of Easter week, members of the club delivered a total of 396 chocolate eggs to 12 care homes, residential establishments, and Wedmore Tuesday Club, together with a card bearing a special Easter greeting and a promise of parties to come.

A Lions spokesperson said: "Supermarkets are inundated with requests from charities, but the managers at Morrisons and Tesco’s in Wells couldn’t have been more helpful. 

"We are incredibly grateful for their support of Operation Easter Bunny 2022.

"Cheddar Vale Lions hope this small gesture will have brought a little joy and look forward to when they can meet the local senior citizens again for parties and outings."

Cheddar Valley Lions Club Easter egg deliveries

A happy bunch with their eggs - Credit: Cheddar Valley Lions

Cheddar Vale Lions would like to thank the community champion at Morrisons Wells for helping them to source a large number of eggs and for storing them safely until required. 

They would also like to thank the community champion at Tesco in Wells for generously donating chocolate treats for the wonderful staff in each of the care homes.

