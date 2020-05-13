Music club creates virtual brass band

Cheddar Valley Music Club has created a virtual brass band.Picture: Sam Kail-Dyke Sam Kail-Dyke

A music club has created a virtual brass band to keep spirits up during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XhKVI3zK68&feature=youtu.be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XhKVI3zK68&feature=youtu.be

Cheddar Valley Music Club, made up of 30 members, has since released a video of its performance of Brazil by Barroso on YouTube.

Wednesday rehearsals, which had gone uninterrupted for 40 years, have stopped since the coronavirus outbreak, and the club had to postpone its 40th anniversary concert due to take place in a few weeks’ time.

Club founder Anne Higgs said: “It’s so wonderful for everyone to be playing again, even if it can’t be physically together.

“I’m so happy the project has given everyone something fun to do while they are stuck at home – I hope it has brought a smile to their faces as they get see and hear their bandmates again.”

The club hopes to celebrate its 40th anniversary later in the year.

To watch the performance online, visit www.youtu.be/0XhKVI3zK68