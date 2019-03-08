Three TVs taken from spa resort

Lodges at Cheddar Woods. Sub

Three televisions have been burgled from a spa resort in Somerset.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Cheddar Woods Holiday Home Park sometime overnight between October 18 and 19.

An offender gained entry to a lodge and stole three TVs.

A police spokesman said: "Specialist crime scene investigators have examined the scene as part of our inquiry.

"Anyone offered a TV in suspicious circumstances, or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219242183."