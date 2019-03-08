Advanced search

Three TVs taken from spa resort

PUBLISHED: 17:37 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 01 November 2019

Lodges at Cheddar Woods.

Lodges at Cheddar Woods.

Three televisions have been burgled from a spa resort in Somerset.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Cheddar Woods Holiday Home Park sometime overnight between October 18 and 19.

An offender gained entry to a lodge and stole three TVs.

A police spokesman said: "Specialist crime scene investigators have examined the scene as part of our inquiry.

"Anyone offered a TV in suspicious circumstances, or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219242183."

Three TVs taken from spa resort

