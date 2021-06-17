News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:01 PM June 17, 2021   
Queensway District Centre in Worle. 

Queensway District Centre in Worle. - Credit: Victor Baila

A leading supermarket chain has announced it is on the lookout for three new store locations across North Somerset.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

The areas where it is now looking for sites include Cheddar, Nailsea and Worle.

Queensway District Centre in Worle. 

Queensway District Centre in Worle. - Credit: Victor Baila

Aldi, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq.ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access. 

The Worle store will be based at the Queensway District Centre and is due to open later this year.

The Mercury exclusively revealed in January that Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse will be joining Aldi in the former Homebase unit, which closed before Christmas.

Home Bargains will open in September.

Home Bargains will open in September. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

  1. 1 Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston
  2. 2 Family pub reopens after lockdown transformation
  3. 3 Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset
  1. 4 Weston mum and daughter shocked after day-long litter pick
  2. 5 Weston people wanted for film to promote town
  3. 6 Doctor and cancer nurse recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list
  4. 7 Six people evacuated from fire in town centre
  5. 8 Freedom Day: North Somerset responds to lockdown easing delay
  6. 9 Bristol Balloon Fiesta cancelled at Ashton Court in place of city flypasts
  7. 10 Grand Pier postpones Wurzels gig

Home Bargains is set to open on September 18 and recruitment has already begun.

MORE: Three national retailers to move into shopping district this year.  

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.

"That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

Queensway District Centre in Worle. 

Queensway District Centre in Worle. - Credit: Victor Baila

The Mercury reported in January 2020 that Aldi was looking to build a second store near Weston.

The chain has one store at the Flowerdown Retail Park, in Aisecome Way. 

Retail
Worle News
Cheddar News
Nailsea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fish and chips remain a firm pub favourite in Somerset.

Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Northam Park Holiday Camp on Church Road in Brean

Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense

Daniel Mumby

person
Abbots Pool

North Somerset Council

Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Data

Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus