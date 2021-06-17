REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores

Published: 12:01 PM June 17, 2021

A leading supermarket chain has announced it is on the lookout for three new store locations across North Somerset.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

The areas where it is now looking for sites include Cheddar, Nailsea and Worle.

Aldi, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq.ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

The Worle store will be based at the Queensway District Centre and is due to open later this year.

The Mercury exclusively revealed in January that Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse will be joining Aldi in the former Homebase unit, which closed before Christmas.

Home Bargains is set to open on September 18 and recruitment has already begun.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.

"That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

The Mercury reported in January 2020 that Aldi was looking to build a second store near Weston.

The chain has one store at the Flowerdown Retail Park, in Aisecome Way.