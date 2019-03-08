Advanced search

The Wizard Of Oz production to feature at Weston theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 March 2019

The Wizard of Oz' dress rehersal. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Wizard of Oz' dress rehersal. Picture: Jeremy Long

A Weston theatre company is set to perform a well-loved film which is widely regarded as one of the greatest in cinema history.

The cast of Chelis Theatre Companys The Wizard Of Oz production. Picture: Jeremy LongThe cast of Chelis Theatre Companys The Wizard Of Oz production. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Chelis Theatre Company will showcase its The Wizard Of Oz production, set to feature Dorothy and her sparkling ruby slippers.

A cast of 30 performers, aged seven to 17, will reenact the tale – and the show will include songs such as We’re Off to See the Wizard, Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead and The Merry Old Land Of Oz.

The story unfolds when a tornado strikes Dorothy’s home, taking her and her cairn terrier Toto on a journey to the Land of Oz.

The company will put on the show at The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on March 16.

Dorothy and Toto. Picture: Jeremy LongDorothy and Toto. Picture: Jeremy Long

There will be a matinee performance at 3pm and an evening showing at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £9-11, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk/event/the-wizard-of-oz-rsc or from the box office on 01934 645493.

The Wizard of Oz production comes to Weston. Picture: Jeremy LongThe Wizard of Oz production comes to Weston. Picture: Jeremy Long

