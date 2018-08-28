Advanced search

Christ Church presents cash to Poppy Appeal

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 December 2018

The cheque was presented to the Poppy Appeal.

A Weston church has presented a cheque to the Poppy Appeal after its Remembrance Day festival.

Christ Church hosted a three-day Festival of Remembrance, which saw members of the parish create 10 displays around the church themed on different aspects of the war, including children and animals during the war, hospitals, the front line and more.

The church was given There But Not There Tommies to display. It was the only organisation in the area to be awarded the Tommies.

Reverend Tom Webber presented a cheque on behalf of the congregation to the Royal British Legion for £780.

