Yet-to-be-built Primary school prepares for home learning
- Credit: CLT
A yet-to-be-built Primary school in Yatton has reassured prospective parents that it has plans in place to provide home learning should the coronavirus pandemic prevent children attending in September.
Chestnut Park Primary remains on schedule for completion later this month - despite tier three restrictions and the recent announcement of the UK's third national lockdown, which forced North Somerset schools to close.
Virtual tours of the school have been offered by the Clevedon Learning Trust (CLT), which will take ownership of Chestnut Park upon completion.
Chief executive of CLT, John Wells also revealed that architects have created a video to showcase Chestnut Park Primary School for residents.
Mr Wells said: "‘This fly-through video allows parents to see what Chestnut Park’s building and grounds will look like when completed.
"I hope this, combined with our virtual tour and prospectus, will help them to make an informed decision when choosing a primary school for their child."
The multi-academy trust has had to find digital solutions to give updates for parents who will be sending their kids to its first reception classes later this year.
However, a spokesman has confirmed that the school is prepared to provide home learning should its opening be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They said: "If Covid-19 restrictions mean children can not attend in September, we will use online platforms to welcome children to the school and deliver a challenging and engaging curriculum.
"We will use all the experience we have gained since the pandemic began to make sure this provision is of the highest quality."
Parents who would like a reception spot for their child, can log on to North Somerset Council’s admissions website - www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/schools-learning/school-admissions
The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on January 15.