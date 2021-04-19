New school to open in Yatton later this year

Published: 12:00 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM April 19, 2021

Chestnut Park Primary School will open in Yatton's North End later this year. - Credit: North Somerset Council

A multi-million-pound school is set to open in September after the Secretary of State for Education approved a funding agreement with the Clevedon Learning Trust (CLT).

Chestnut Park Primary, in Yatton's North End, will open its doors to reception classes in September of this year.

Building work has been completed and the classrooms and internal spaces are now being furnished ready for its opening date.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons says the school will be 'available for the community and will become an integral part of the North End community'. - Credit: Archant

Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council's executive member for education, said: "The school looks fantastic and we are delighted the Department for Education has entered into a funding agreement with the Clevedon Learning Trust to open in September"

The council has supervised the building project - which is estimated to have cost £6million.

Cllr Gibbons added: "The site will be available for community use and will soon become an integral part of the North End community in Yatton.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the Clevedon Learning Trust on the opening of their new school."

A recent consultation has been put forward by North Somerset Council which aims to improve and encourage active travel between the North End development and Yatton centre.

Chief executive of the CLT, John Wells, hopes to work alongside the community and parents as it prepares to open the school.

Mr Wells said: "CLT is delighted to be given the privilege of opening a school for the community in North End.

"We are eager to work in partnership with families and the community to support the children, enabling them to develop and flourish, fulfilling their potential at school and in life as good citizens.”

The school will initially offer 210 places with infrastructure already in place to increase its capacity to 420 pupils to meet a growing demand from nearby housing developments.

He added: "Chestnut Park Primary School will be a creative and innovative place of learning where children will be encouraged to be as successful as they can be in all that they do.

"Chestnut Park Primary School will be a creative and innovative place of learning where children will be encouraged to be as successful as they can be in all that they do.




