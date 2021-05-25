New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher

Published: 12:00 PM May 25, 2021

Chestnut Park Primary school has unveiled its headteacher ahead of its opening in September. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset's newest primary school has announced its first-ever headteacher ahead of its opening in September of this year.

Chestnut Park Primary, which is based in Yatton's North End, has appointed Tamara Dexter as headteacher.

The Clevedon Learning Trust will run the school upon its opening and hired Mrs Dexter, with its chief executive citing her previous experience as a big factor in the appointment.

Tamara Dexter has been appointed as Chestnut Park Primary's first headteacher. - Credit: Wessex Learning Trust

John Wells said: "This marks another important milestone towards the successful opening of the school.

"Tamara brings with her a wealth of experience and I am confident the school will flourish under her leadership. She is excited to work with families and the wider community so that Chestnut Park provides the best possible education and opportunities right from the start."

Tamara described her new role as 'an absolute privilege and insists that she will move the area's newest school from strength to strength.

She said: "I am excited to work with the trust and team at Chestnut Park to open the school and ensure it moves from strength to strength, providing the best educational experiences for the children.

"I am dedicated to supporting pupils to learn, as they are immersed in an extensive academic curriculum accompanied by vast and varied enrichment opportunities.

"At the heart of my vision for the school is a commitment to provide an extraordinary education, value individuality and prepare children to be lifelong learners.

"I look forward to working in unison with the school community to ensure pupils become knowledgeable, responsible and resilient citizens who positively contribute to the world around them."

Cllr Catherine Gibbons congratulated Tamara Dexter on her appointment. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset Council managed and financed the building of the school, with total costs estimated to be £6million.

The authority's executive member for children’s services and lifelong learning hopes to see Chestnut Park become an integral part of the community it is based in.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons said: "I would like to congratulate Tamara on her appointment as headteacher.

"The new school looks fantastic and is set to become an integral part of the North End community in Yatton. I look forward to it opening in September."

The school is getting ready to welcome its first reception class in September. A new class teacher has been appointed and the school has also launched its website www.chestnutparkschool.org.uk