Primary school's information board will tell village's hidden history
- Credit: Chestnut Park Primary
An information board has been installed outside one of North Somerset's newest primary schools to highlight its archaeological significance.
Chestnut Park Primary welcomed its first reception class in September and a series of excavations were carried out on the site before the building took place between 2015 and 2018.
During these several 'late prehistoric and Iron Age pits' were uncovered on the school site, one of which contained the claw of a sea eagle.
This discovery led to a steel sculpture of a sea eagle being installed outside the school's gate.
The school's headteacher told the Mercury and Times that she hopes the information board will introduce the site's history to visitors.
Tamara Dexter said: "We are absolutely delighted with the see eagle sculpture and now the information board which will inspire pupil learning and educate visitors about the significance of the school site.”
