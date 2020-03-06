Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google Archant

A child was taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus earlier this morning (Friday).

Police were called to Priory Community School, in Queensway, just after 8.30am and closed the road to deal with the incident.

The road reopened at 9.34am.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We were called just after 8.30am by the driver of a bus which had been involved in a collision with a child pedestrian in Queensway.

"The boy - believed to be aged about 13 - was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries not believed life-threatening or life-changing.

"The road was closed until just after 9.30am while ambulance crews and police dealt with the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation is asked to get in touch through our website or by calling 101 quoting reference 5220054396."