News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Childminding group donates more than 200 books to the Foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:04 PM March 31, 2022
Locking Ladybirds donated more than 200 books to the Foodbank.

Locking Ladybirds donated more than 200 books to the Foodbank. - Credit: Charlie Williams

A childminding group has donated more than 200 books to Weston Foodbank to help benefit disadvantaged children.

Locking Ladybirds is a collection of childminders across North Somerset who meet every Thursday at The Radio Wing in Locking Parklands.

The group kindly donated £605 worth of books, puzzles and games to help poorer children in the community in places such as Locking, Weston and the Bournville estate. 

The money was raised after a sponsored book read for World Book Day last month and will be used for children up to the age of 14.

More than 200 books, puzzles and games was donated to the Foodbank. 

More than 200 books, puzzles and games was donated to the Foodbank. - Credit: Archant

Usborne representative Amanda King provided the books from her shop Beansprouts and also donated all of her commission to UNICEF to provide aid to the people of Ukraine. 

One of the childminders, Mel Tripp, said: "We're really chuffed to bits to help provide these books to children, especially now as times are tough. 

"It's a great feeling to give back to the local community, particularly so now after a challenging two years caused by Covid."

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston voted second-worst seaside town in the country
  2. 2 FREE Whoppers on offer at new Weston Burger King: How to get one!
  3. 3 New taxpayer-backed bus service for Weston - and a week's FREE travel
  1. 4 Bin workers to walk out for SIX DAYS in April, union announces
  2. 5 Weston landmark building to be restored to 1960s style
  3. 6 13-year-old girl who wants to find cure for cancer secures Oxbridge scholarship
  4. 7 All the biggest events coming up this year in Weston
  5. 8 Weston pub to host new monthly music nights
  6. 9 Italian Gardens statue may never be repaired due to extensive damage
  7. 10 Partygate fines 'do not move things forward' says Weston MP

Foodbank project manager, Frederigue Wigmore, said: "With Easter on the way it's such a good thing to help families during the holidays spend quality reading times with their kids. 

"These high quality books and games will benefit the children for a lifetime so we're extremely grateful to Locking Ladybirds for their kind donation."

Charity Fundraiser
Weston-super-Mare News
Locking News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Uphill Wharf Café - Bar. 

Family owners bid farewell to Uphill Wharf Café

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Locking Manor is said to be haunted by 'the lady in white'. Inset: Duke of Monmouth. 

American couple trace grisly ancestry to Locking Manor

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The new First Bus low-emission fleet will be rolled-out in Weston over the next few weeks. 

North Somerset Council

Council searches for First Bus replacements

Carrington Walker

person
Lidl warehouse

Retail

Lidl to hold open day to recruit workers

Carrington Walker

person