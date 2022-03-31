Childminding group donates more than 200 books to the Foodbank

Locking Ladybirds donated more than 200 books to the Foodbank. - Credit: Charlie Williams

A childminding group has donated more than 200 books to Weston Foodbank to help benefit disadvantaged children.

Locking Ladybirds is a collection of childminders across North Somerset who meet every Thursday at The Radio Wing in Locking Parklands.

The group kindly donated £605 worth of books, puzzles and games to help poorer children in the community in places such as Locking, Weston and the Bournville estate.

The money was raised after a sponsored book read for World Book Day last month and will be used for children up to the age of 14.

Usborne representative Amanda King provided the books from her shop Beansprouts and also donated all of her commission to UNICEF to provide aid to the people of Ukraine.

One of the childminders, Mel Tripp, said: "We're really chuffed to bits to help provide these books to children, especially now as times are tough.

"It's a great feeling to give back to the local community, particularly so now after a challenging two years caused by Covid."

Foodbank project manager, Frederigue Wigmore, said: "With Easter on the way it's such a good thing to help families during the holidays spend quality reading times with their kids.

"These high quality books and games will benefit the children for a lifetime so we're extremely grateful to Locking Ladybirds for their kind donation."