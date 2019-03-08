Advanced search

Dinosaur dig at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 April 2019

Digging for dinosaurs was on the timetable at Weston Museum on Sunday.

Children took part in the big dig workshop where they hunted through sand to find prehistoric creatures.

The youngsters learnt about fossils and were given the chance to make their own creations.

They also constructed a pterodactyl puppet to take home with them.

Visitors could also make dinosaur themed sand art pictures with Rainbow Sands, and have their faces painted for the occasion.

The attraction, in Burlington Street, hosted a variety of workshops during the Easter holidays giving children the chance to make slime and enjoy crafts and LEGO workshops.

More: Slime fun at Weston Museum.

The museum runs regular activities and crafts throughout the year and the next slime workshop will take place on May 5, with a crunchy theme.

The venue is also hosting its first bathbomb workshop on May 12.

