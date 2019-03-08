Slime fun at Weston Museum

Jess Mcilveen, from Splat Messy Play, with George at the museum's slime workshops. (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Children created their own slime before experimenting with the sticky substance at a Weston Museum workshop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Museum Easter themed slime workshops. Weston Museum Easter themed slime workshops.

The attraction, in Burlington Street, hosted its first Easter-themed slime workshop on Sunday.

Youngsters were able to stretch it and blow into it to watch it change shape.

You may also want to watch:

The next Easter event is taking place on Sunday when families can enjoy making a variety of crafts from mosaic pots to festive cards.

Children enjoying the slime workshops. Children enjoying the slime workshops.

More slime fun will be running on Wednesday and April 18, with an ocean theme.

On April 19, the popular LEGO workshops will return to the museum and children can use their imaginations to create different models, while enjoying time with their family and friends.

Budding archaeologists can also take part in a dino dig during the Easter weekend.

To book up for one of the workshops, priced £5, call the museum on 01934 621028.