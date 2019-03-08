Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Slime fun at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 14:51 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 10 April 2019

Jess Mcilveen, from Splat Messy Play, with George at the museum's slime workshops.

Jess Mcilveen, from Splat Messy Play, with George at the museum's slime workshops.

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Children created their own slime before experimenting with the sticky substance at a Weston Museum workshop.

Weston Museum Easter themed slime workshops.Weston Museum Easter themed slime workshops.

The attraction, in Burlington Street, hosted its first Easter-themed slime workshop on Sunday.

Youngsters were able to stretch it and blow into it to watch it change shape.

You may also want to watch:

The next Easter event is taking place on Sunday when families can enjoy making a variety of crafts from mosaic pots to festive cards.

Children enjoying the slime workshops.Children enjoying the slime workshops.

More slime fun will be running on Wednesday and April 18, with an ocean theme.

On April 19, the popular LEGO workshops will return to the museum and children can use their imaginations to create different models, while enjoying time with their family and friends.

Budding archaeologists can also take part in a dino dig during the Easter weekend.

To book up for one of the workshops, priced £5, call the museum on 01934 621028.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Plans to revamp community hall to make it more ‘welcoming’

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.

Police appeal to find missing dementia suffer

Gino Sidoli Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Arrests made in £2m crackdown on drug and knife crime

Several arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Slime fun at Weston Museum

Jess Mcilveen, from Splat Messy Play, with George at the museum's slime workshops.

Police seek owner of stolen bike

The bike was found in Weston-super-Mare town centre by police officers on Sunday evening. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists