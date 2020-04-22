Children showcase lockdown arts and crafts

Barney Murch with his Lego rollercoaster.

Readers have been sending in their craft projects and Lego structures they have been building during the lockdown.

Cody Hopcraft with Chaos.

Cody Hopcraft built a footballer from Duplo before creative his own impressive artwork entitled Chaos.

Summer Tanner, aged nine, has been drawing colourful rainbows to cheer people up during their daily walk.

James, Emma and Lucy Brown have been decorating their drive with a splash of positive colour therapy for passersby in Worle.

Barney Murch has been set a 30-day Lego challenge and is playing with the rollercoaster he created. Bring Into Being Arts and Health in the South West is sharing an inspirational theme with followers on Facebook each morning, asking them to design some artwork and then post it on twitter under #creativevirus

Cody with his Duplo model.

Summer Tanner's picture to cheer people up.

Art work from children taking part into Bring Into Being's Creative Virus project.

James, Emma and Lucy Brown's thoughtful message.