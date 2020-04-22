Advanced search

Children showcase lockdown arts and crafts

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 April 2020

Barney Murch with his Lego rollercoaster.

Barney Murch with his Lego rollercoaster.

Archant

Readers have been sending in their craft projects and Lego structures they have been building during the lockdown.

Cody Hopcraft with Chaos.Cody Hopcraft with Chaos.

Cody Hopcraft built a footballer from Duplo before creative his own impressive artwork entitled Chaos.

Summer Tanner, aged nine, has been drawing colourful rainbows to cheer people up during their daily walk.

James, Emma and Lucy Brown have been decorating their drive with a splash of positive colour therapy for passersby in Worle.

Barney Murch has been set a 30-day Lego challenge and is playing with the rollercoaster he created. Bring Into Being Arts and Health in the South West is sharing an inspirational theme with followers on Facebook each morning, asking them to design some artwork and then post it on twitter under #creativevirus

Cody with his Duplo model.Cody with his Duplo model.

Please send in any photos of the arts and crafts and activities you are doing so they can appear in the Mercury.

Send your photos in to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

Summer Tanner's picture to cheer people up.Summer Tanner's picture to cheer people up.

Art work from children taking part into Bring Into Being's Creative Virus project.Art work from children taking part into Bring Into Being's Creative Virus project.

James, Emma and Lucy Brown's thoughtful message.James, Emma and Lucy Brown's thoughtful message.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston send out a email of hope and support to all season ticket holders

Weston FC were in 10th place in the Southern Premier South table before the Cornavirus pandemic.

Bristol Airport to open drive-through coronavirus key worker testing facility

A drive through coronavirus testing facility for keyworkers is opening at Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport.

Council to appeal for more support for care providers

Care providers will receive extra funding from North Somerset during the pandemic.

Digital schemes for households during the virus lockdown

Weston Town Council has launched a number of online services. Picture: Portra

Speedway bosses committed to racing

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)
Drive 24