Springboard donation funds holiday scheme for disabled children

Ashcombe Children's Centre, Ashcombe Road. Springboard Opportunity Group play session. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A children's charity has been awarded thousands of pounds to run holiday play schemes for disabled children in North Somerset.

Springboard Opportunity Group, which supports children with special educational needs and disabilities, has been given £38,000 from BBC Children in Need.

The grant will be used by the charity over a three-year period to provide holiday play schemes for disabled children aged five and under, and their siblings.

The charity is thrilled to have been awarded the grant so it can boost its vital work supporting families.

Joanne Harris, chief executive of Springboard Opportunity Group, believes it will make a big difference to families.

She said: "We are delighted to have been awarded funding once again from BBC Children in Need.

"We can't wait to put the funds to work and continue to support families and young children in the local area."

The grant has been allocated through the charity's Main Grants Programme.

It is the first grant of its kind after BBC Children in Need raised £58million through its 2018 appeal.

The charity stressed it is down to efforts of generous members of the public who put on fundraising events and challenges in aid of the cause.

Speaking of the new grants, Richard King, BBC Children in Need regional officer, said: "We are committed to supporting projects that will go on to make a real difference to the lives of children and young people.

"It is projects like this that continue to be a positive influence on the community and provide a positive environment for young people."

Springboard Opportunity Group is based in Clevedon, but runs support groups in Weston.

The charity will use the money to provide a space where families of children with additional needs can meet other parents with similar experiences and also improve the social skills and development of young children.

The charity supports children from birth to five years with additional needs and disabilities, and their families.

It runs specialist play and learning sessions in Clevedon and Weston as well as weekly stay and play groups and an inclusion family support service.

Springboard provides a vital service for 100 youngsters every week.