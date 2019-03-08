Gallery

PICTURES: Schools raise cash for Children in Need

Windwhistle Primary School pupils dressing in spots for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children in Need fundraisers have been held across Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset today (Friday).

Windwhistle Primary School pupils dressing in spots for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A large number of schools have held events to raise cash for the annual appeal.

Teachers at Windwhistle Primary School encouraged their pupils to leave their uniforms at home and to come in their own clothes, with many wearing Pudsey-themed items.

Milton Park Primary School also ran a cake stall, where everything from jam tarts to homemade cupcakes were sold to raise crucial pounds and pennies.

Milton Park Primary School pupils in spotty clothes and having a cake sale for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Milton Park Primary School pupils in spotty clothes and having a cake sale for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Milton Park Primary School pupils in spotty clothes and having a cake sale for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Primary School Morning Move, pupils doing dance moves in spotty clothes for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Primary School Morning Move, pupils doing dance moves in spotty clothes for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A charity dance was held at Uphill Primary School this morning too.

Uphill Primary School Morning Move, pupils doing dance moves in spotty clothes for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Primary School Morning Move, pupils doing dance moves in spotty clothes for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Primary School Morning Move, pupils doing dance moves in spotty clothes for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children in Need Bake-off competition judges with the prize winning cakes at Court de Wyck Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children in Need Bake-off competition judges with the prize winning cakes at Court de Wyck Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children in Need mufti day at Court de Wyck Prmary School in Claverham. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children in Need mufti day at Court de Wyck Prmary School in Claverham. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children in Need Bake-off competition judges with the prize winning cakes at Court de Wyck Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Haywood Village Academy having a 'soak the teacher' fund raiser for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Haywood Village Academy having a 'soak the teacher' fund raiser for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children in Claverham held an after-school bake sale at Court de Wyck Primary School, while youngsters in Yatton upcycled their old shoes by decorating them in elaborate colours.

Haywood Village's school also had a bake sale, plus a soak the teacher game, thanks to the bravery of some hardy staff.

Haywood Village Academy having a 'soak the teacher' fund raiser for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Haywood Village Academy after school cake sale fund raiser for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Haywood Village Academy after school cake sale fund raiser for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Yatton Junior and infant schools pupils with spotty upcycled shoes and boots for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Yatton Junior and infant schools pupils with spotty upcycled shoes and boots for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Yatton Junior and infant schools pupils with spotty upcycled shoes and boots for Children in Need. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Georgina Roberts getting ready to head to Little Starz Day Nursery. Picture: Natalie Roberts

Grandmother Joanne Denford was very proud of her grandson Frazier as he headed off to preschool.

Children in Need was set up in 1980 and has raised £1billion since it began.

Last year, the country raised more than £50.5million.

It has been a day for spotty pyjamas. Picture: Kate Frankcom

Codey, aged six, with a fantastic set of Pudsey ears. Picture: Kacie Horner

Riley, Bailey and Jordan before school all ready for Children in Need. Picture: Helen Thompson

* Photos from Children in Need will be published in Thursday's Mercury.