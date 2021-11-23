Youngsters enjoy Children In Need

Children In Need at St Francis. - Credit: St Francis

Schools in North Somerset enjoyed Children In Need.

Children and staff at St Martin's School in Worle were invited to take part in a mufti non-uniform day in exchange for a donation.

All classes enjoyed dance activities during the day, along with this year's theme of Strictly Come Dancing, and also took part in a special assembly.

The kitchen staff also cooked up a special Pudsey lunch menu in the week for the children to enjoy.

Children at St Francis School in Nailsea had a surprise visit from Pudsey Bear as part of their Children in Need fund raising day.

The children had chosen 'strictly sparkly' as their theme and they wore their best ballroom dancing outfits, sparkly hairbands and bow-ties in place of their School uniform.

Pudsey visited each class and joined in the fun including races on the playground helping to raise lots of money for Children in Need