Youngsters enjoy slime workshop at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 January 2020

Children enjoying the Splat Slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Youngsters were invited to the museum this weekend to enjoy a slime workshop.

The attraction, in Burlington Street, held its first session of the new year on Sunday.

Parents watched as their children were encouraged to experiment with the slimey and sticky substance during the extreme glitter workshop.

During various sessions which were held on the day, children over the age of four were given the chance to create a range of designs using the slime.

A science workshop will be the next workshop hosted by the museum, on February 2, along with a valentine workshop on February 22.

More sessions will be held throughout the year including a range of themes such as the science workshop on March 15, buttery slime on April 5, and a choc and chic slime workshop on April 17.

To book up for one of the workshops, priced £5, call the museum on 01934 621028.

For more information, visit www.westonmuseum.org

