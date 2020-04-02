Advanced search

Children paint rainbows to spread cheer during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 April 2020

Chase the Rainbow Facebook Pictures.

Supplied

Children have been brightening up Weston with their rainbow paintings to spread some cheer during the coronavirus crisis.

A Rainbow Hunt Facebook group was set up last week and families have sent in photos of the heat-warming pictures their children have put up in their windows.

Some pictures also include thoughtful messages telling people to ‘stay safe’ and to stay positive.

More: Children display rainbows in windows to urge people to ‘be positive’.

Ellie Morris, who set up the Facebook group for Wick St Lawrence and Worle, said: “It’s all about spreading the love and feeling connected in this surreal time and getting the children to paint a rainbow can make them, and their parents and careers too, forget about the crazy goings on for a little while.”

Each week, we would like our readers to send in photos of art and craft projects, LEGO creations or dens which they have created, so we can showcase them in the paper.

Please send your photos in to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk or post them underneath this story on our Facebook page.

