Soaring success for Transend skatepark

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 April 2019

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Scores of skating fans took to the slopes at Weston’s popular skatepark.

Transend took over the Tropicana during the first week of the Easter holidays and enthusiasts flocked to the venue to show off their skills while socialising with friends.

Transend is run by a group of passionate skaters from churches in Weston who are keen to open an indoor skate warehouse.

The group has been drumming up support for its goal by running pop-up parks at various locations around Weston. Transend at the Tropicana is always a huge hit with youngsters who can book in for sessions on their skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes.

Art and craft sessions were also run alongside the skatepark with a graffiti wall to paint on, friendship bracelets and colouring activities.

Craft fans were also able to make mosaic mirrors and design and paint a plant pot.

