Weston Mercury > News

Make a splash for children's hospice this September

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:36 AM August 8, 2022
Children's Hospice South West 'September splash' campaign drive. 

Children's Hospice South West 'September splash' campaign drive. - Credit: CHSW

People are being urged to 'make a splash' for a children's hospice this September. 

Supporters can take part in water-based activities like surfing, sailing or swimming to raise funds for the charity based in North Somerset. 

Children's Hospice South West is a charity which offers care for children with life-limiting conditions and is based in Charlton Farm near Wraxall. 

Event fundraiser for charity, Kayley Waller, said: "We want people to make a splash and help raise vital funds to make the most of short and precious lives.

"It could be in your paddling pool, local swimming pool, or the open water - there is nothing too small or too big, so get those swimming costumes, shorts or wet suits on and make a huge difference."

Kayley said Bristol swim clubs and businesses were already keen to take the plunge, including the Little Swim Company, and Bristol surf centre The Wave, which is planning a number of fundraising initiatives.

To take part in 'September Splash' or for more information, visit www.chsw.org.uk/splash.

Author Picture Icon