Fire crews tackle chimney fire in village

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 January 2019

Crews tackled a fire in Mark on Sunday. Picture: Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station

Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station

Two crews tackled a chimney fire at a house in Mark yesterday (Sunday).

Crews from Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station were called to a chimney fire at a house in the village, in Poplar Lane, at 6.12pm.

The fire was caused by a build up of soot on the chimney’s register plate and was extinguished later on that evening.

An officer in charge decided to dispatch a second crew from the station, due to the house having a thatched straw roof element underneath the main tiling.

Crews had to remove a woodburning stove in order to get to the fire and eventually located the register plate, which is used when there is no liner and acts as a barrier to the smoke and fumes in the chimney.

The fire station is advising people to have the chimneys in their homes swept regularly.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/burnhamonseafire

