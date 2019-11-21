Weston church holds Christmas bazaar

Emmanuel Church Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Christmas bazaar was held in Weston at the weekend.

Emmanuel Church held a festive fair on Saturday and allowed crafters to sell items they had made to the public.

Knitted clothing, soft toys and more were sold at the event.

A tombola was also run, allowing people to win prizes.

The fair enabled people who are well-prepared for Christmas, to snap up some early stocking fillers ahead of the big day in just five weeks' time.

Shoppers who had worked up an appetite could also tuck into one of the delicious lunches on sale too.