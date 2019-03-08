PICTURES: Festive feel to Christmas craft market

Parishioners and helpers around the raffle prizes at Kewstoke Church Crafts for Christmas event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Early Christmas bargains were on sale at a festive craft market over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Lowe and Grace Pryce-Jones with handmade greeting cards at Kewstoke Church Crafts for Christmas event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Helen Lowe and Grace Pryce-Jones with handmade greeting cards at Kewstoke Church Crafts for Christmas event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The doors to Kewstoke Village Hall were thrown open on Saturday to allow buyers to snap up attractive craft items.

Ornaments, figurines, bags and more were on sale.

Parishioners also organised a raffle to raise money for the village church.

Prizes included a toy snowman, bottles of wine and useful home accessories.

Linda Lacey and Jenny Flavell raising money for Weston Sea Cadets at Kewstoke Church Crafts for Christmas event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Linda Lacey and Jenny Flavell raising money for Weston Sea Cadets at Kewstoke Church Crafts for Christmas event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

For some people mid-November may feel a bit early to begin buying up stocking fillers.

However, it is not too soon to begin thinking about Christmas cards, with just six weeks to go until the big day.

Helen Lowe and Grace Pryce-Jones sold handmade greetings cards at the craft event.