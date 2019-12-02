Advanced search

Limited Lord Archer Christmas cards left

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 December 2019

The cards with Lord Archer's verse in are selling fast.

Archant

Christmas cards containing a short story from author Jeffrey Archer are selling fast in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

The cards feature an exclusive poem written by Lord Archer, with a watercolour of Ashcombe Park on the front by artists Rosie Smith.

The sales were boosted when Lord Archer and his wife Dame Mary decided to buy the cards for use as their 'official card' this Christmas.

He told the hospice: "I was inspired to write The Son of God by an anonymous 18th century piece I heard at the Parliamentary Advent Service at St Michael's Chester Square a couple of years ago, and I'm delighted that it's being used on a Christmas card in support of Weston Hospicecare."

The novelist hopes the verse will help to propel the card to record sales, raising vital money for the hospice during its 30th anniversary year.

Packs of five cards are on sale at the hospice's shops across Weston for £2.99.

