Runners prepare for Christmas Cracker 10k

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 December 2019

Hundreds of runners will brave the cold weather to take part in the Christmas Cracker 10k on Weston Beach this Sunday.

A number of participants will wear festive outfits for the race, which is organised by Weston Athletic Club.

The event raises a huge amount for charities and this year a large sum will be donated to Weston Hospicecare.

The 10k starts under the Grand Pier at 11am and runners will race along the beach, through Uphill, then back along the prom to the pier.

More: Elves, snowmen and reindeer spotted on Weston's beach.

Race director Malcolm Gammon, said: "The Christmas Cracker 10k is the club's biggest race of the year and has become somewhat of a tradition in the town.

"I am delighted that as well as it being huge fun for everyone involved, it makes such a positive contribution to important local charities.

"I'd encourage people to come along on race day and cheer our runners on.

"The sight and sound of them jingling their way along the beach is sure to bring a smile to all our spectators' faces."

A 2km mini cracker will take place on the beach before the main event at 10am.

The race is for younger runners and every participant will receive a medal for finishing.

A number of runners have taken part in Weston Athletic Club's 10k training programme to prepare for the race.

The sessions started in October and the participants have been raising money for Weston Hospicecare, which they will donate to the charity on race day.

