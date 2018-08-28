Christingles and crafts at messy church event

Milton Baptist Church Messy Church. Picture: Jeremy Long. (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Excited children spent the morning making Christingles during a messy church service in Weston.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Milton Baptist Church Messy Church. Picture: Jeremy Long. Milton Baptist Church Messy Church. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Milton Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, invited families in for some festive fun and food on Saturday.

The church was filled with Christmas cheer as children took part in games and families indulged in some festive-themed crafts together.

Visitors dressed in Christmas jumpers and volunteers put on games, crafts, cookery and stories, before serving up a free meal.

Children used candles, oranges, ribbons and fruit to make Christingles as they learnt about the meaning of Christmas.

Milton Baptist Church Messy Church. Picture: Jeremy Long. Milton Baptist Church Messy Church. Picture: Jeremy Long.

The church is holding a toddlers’ nativity service on Sunday at 3pm, when children from the toddler groups will tell the Christmas story to parents.

A carol service will take place at the church on December 23 from 6pm and a Christmas Day family service will be held at 10.30am.