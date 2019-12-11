Gallery
Pictures: People took to Congresbury's annual Christmas fair
PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 December 2019
Archant
Hundreds of villagers were treated to a night of festive joy on December 4 to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.
Congresbury Rainbows at the Broad Street Christmas Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Residents from Congresbury took to Broad Street where the Christmas Fair was held.
Attendees were given a range of entertainment around the street from live music from Weston Brass to The Mendip Morris who performed as people munched on mince pies and drank mulled wine.
Stalls were set up, with groups such as the brownies, guides and the Country Markets selling products, such as raffle tickets, jam and sweet cones.
Santa Claus also attended giving the children an opportunity to pass on their list of Christmas wishes.
Mendip Morris at Congresbury Broad Street Christmas Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Businesses were also able to join in the festivities and also make people aware of their products.
