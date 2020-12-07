Homes and pubs lit up for Christmas

Published: 3:00 PM December 7, 2020

A dad from Worle has transformed the front of his house into a vintage toy shop to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West this Christmas.

John Burge, from Spencer Drive, has lit up his home in memory of his mum who died in April this year.

John’s son Tobie, aged 11, helped him to put up the lights, which will be up until January 6.

He said: “This years lights are in memory of my mum who sadly passed away on April 30 this year.

“She always loved my Christmas displays and she would have really loved this one because it’s truly magical and the best by far.

“My son Tobie is an inspiration to me and helped me from start to finish on this project. He is just 11-years-old and he is an amazing young man.

“I don’t think I could’ve done it without his support.”

Last year John raised £1,860 for the charity, but he is hoping to double the amount this year.

John and Tobie have added questions to the display so people can look for items hidden in the window.

There is also a water display and a find Santa challenge.

Anyone visiting is being asked to park on the main road and walk into the cul-de-sac to prevent congestion.

Visitors are also encouraged to follow social distancing rules while viewing the display.

John would like to thank Absolute Bounce, B&Q, Travis Perkins, Sign and Print Factor, Cadbury Garden Centre and Sanders Garden Centre for supporting the display.

The Walnut Tree, in Winterstoke Road, has also covered the pub in coloured lights to brighten up the town.

Members of the community donated towards the display, which was also funded by landlords Frank and Rebecca Sprackman.

To take part in the Mercury’s Let’s Brighten Up Christmas display, email your photos to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk