Christmas lights display for Weston Hospicecare
- Credit: Mark Antonio
An avid supporter of Weston Hospicecare has covered his house in Christmas lights to raise money for the charity.
Mark Antonio illuminates his house in Axe Close from 4.45pm and plays Christmas music until 9.30pm.
Mark has also put up banners and a collection tin so people can make donations to Weston Hospicecare.
The supporter wanted to raise money for the 'amazing' charity which helps people with life-limiting conditions.
Weston Hospicecare has been unable to hold its usual fundraising events this year and it has also lost income due to the closure of its charity shops during the lockdowns.
Mark said: "After the last few months, it's nice to cheer ourselves up. Thank you to everyone who has supported and visited."
The Mercury is encouraging people to send in pictures of their festive lights displays as part of its Let's Brighten Up Christmas campaign, aimed at spreading some festive cheer..
Most Read
- 1 New leadership team for charity
- 2 Sewage emissions report reveals Weston affected by at least 93 sewage spills in the past year
- 3 North Somerset to move into tier 3 after end of nationwide lockdown
- 4 MPs brand placing North Somerset into tier 3 restrictions 'not right' and 'illogical'
- 5 Grand Pier's future uncertain as Weston enters tier 3
- 6 Weston-super-Mare duo sentenced for drug offences
- 7 Football stadium set for coronavirus vaccination hub
- 8 Cash and necklaces stolen in Weston-super-Mare burglary
- 9 Temporary traffic lights set to be installed in main road for three weeks
- 10 North Somerset could join WECA - but faces a four-year wait
You can email your pictures to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk