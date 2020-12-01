Christmas lights display for Weston Hospicecare

Published: 7:14 AM December 1, 2020

Mark Antonio has decorated his house in Axe Close to raise money for Weston Hospicecare. - Credit: Mark Antonio

An avid supporter of Weston Hospicecare has covered his house in Christmas lights to raise money for the charity.

Mark Antonio illuminates his house in Axe Close from 4.45pm and plays Christmas music until 9.30pm.

Mark has also put up banners and a collection tin so people can make donations to Weston Hospicecare.

The supporter wanted to raise money for the 'amazing' charity which helps people with life-limiting conditions.

Weston Hospicecare has been unable to hold its usual fundraising events this year and it has also lost income due to the closure of its charity shops during the lockdowns.

Mark said: "After the last few months, it's nice to cheer ourselves up. Thank you to everyone who has supported and visited."

The Mercury is encouraging people to send in pictures of their festive lights displays as part of its Let's Brighten Up Christmas campaign, aimed at spreading some festive cheer..

