Weston Mercury > News

Light display raises thousands for children's hospice

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:57 AM February 2, 2021   
John Burge Christmas display Worle

John Burge's festive display in Spencer Drive, Worle. - Credit: Cathy Rogers

An award-winning Christmas display has raised thousands of pounds for a children's charity.

John Burge transformed the front of his home in Worle into a vintage toy shop to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

His festive decorations drew spectators from across North Somerset, and  won him first place in the Illumination Street Competition for the best small outdoor display.


John first began decorating his home for charity in 2011 and for the past few years has raised money for CHSW in Wraxall.

This year, John's display was lit in memory of his mum who died in April, and the tribute raised £3,275 for the charity.

Julie Draper, area fundraiser at CHSW, said: “John is absolutely blown away with the kindness that people have shown and he has become a bit of a local celebrity. We’re very grateful to him for choosing to raise money for CHSW; every penny raised will help us continue to care for very poorly children and families.”

