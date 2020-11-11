Advanced search

Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 November 2020

The Grand Pier will host a virual Christmas Lights 2020 switch on.

The Grand Pier will host a virual Christmas Lights 2020 switch on.

Grand Pier

The Grand Pier will stage a virtual Christmas Lights switch-on with a charity music gig tomorrow (Thursday).

Taking place on the seaside attraction’s Facebook page, the event is free to view.

Traditionally, residents would have attended a festive, family day out on Weston’s seafront – and staff at the Grand Pier are eager to match that feeling this year.

Head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur said: “We are very excited to stage a free and live fundraiser through social media for all to watch from the comfort of their own sofa.”

The live stream will feature a live performance from the Lipsinki Brothers, with all proceeds raised going to the Children With Cancer charity.

Remy added: “It is very important to support charities during these unprecedented time and a festive live stream is the best way to showcase artistic talent.”

Adam and younger brother Alex Lipinski perform a range of hits from the 60s up to modern-day and revealed their excitement at putting on a Christmas show during lockdown.

Adam said: “We would normally be making preparations for our annual ‘Lipinski Christmas Party’ on the pier but sadly, along with most other things this year, this has been cancelled due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

“Instead, we are gearing up for a very different Christmas and are extremely delighted to be taking part in The Grand Pier’s virtual Christmas light switch-on which will hopefully bring some cheer to the start of a very unique festive period ahead.”

The show will take place tomorrow (Thursday), beginning at 6pm.

To view the Christmas light switch-on and charity gig, log on to www.fb.me/e/beYkjLNm9

For donations to Children With Cancer charity, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grand-pier-wsm

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Property Spotlight: Charming period four-bedroom house with two-bedroom annex

The impressive grounds and sweeping driveway lead to the fabulous house.

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic

Amanda and Tom Williams on their wedding day.

Almost 100 sewage spills in Weston leads to calls for improved water quality

Campaigners against sewage spillage on to Weston beach.

Weston MP welcomes scheme to tackle child poverty during school holidays after Government U-turn

John Penrose has welcomed the Government's new support package to help disadvantaged families, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: Charming period four-bedroom house with two-bedroom annex

The impressive grounds and sweeping driveway lead to the fabulous house.

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic

Amanda and Tom Williams on their wedding day.

Almost 100 sewage spills in Weston leads to calls for improved water quality

Campaigners against sewage spillage on to Weston beach.

Weston MP welcomes scheme to tackle child poverty during school holidays after Government U-turn

John Penrose has welcomed the Government's new support package to help disadvantaged families, following a campaign by Marcus Rashford.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Shop Local: ‘We’re not just a shop. We’re part of the community’

Heels2Toes in Weston High Street is one of the businesses that will be resuming normal hours from 15th June

Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on

The Grand Pier will host a virual Christmas Lights 2020 switch on.

Council welcomes grant to provide free school meals during holidays

xxxxxx

The family steps in so Reg can still honour veterans with wreath

Reg Charles, 97, World War 2 and Normandy Veteran, with wreath that travelled to London.

Much-loved photographer thanks community as he leaves job after 35 years

Mark supporting ladies raising awareness of breastfeeding.