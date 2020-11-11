Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on

The Grand Pier will host a virual Christmas Lights 2020 switch on. Grand Pier

The Grand Pier will stage a virtual Christmas Lights switch-on with a charity music gig tomorrow (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taking place on the seaside attraction’s Facebook page, the event is free to view.

Traditionally, residents would have attended a festive, family day out on Weston’s seafront – and staff at the Grand Pier are eager to match that feeling this year.

Head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur said: “We are very excited to stage a free and live fundraiser through social media for all to watch from the comfort of their own sofa.”

The live stream will feature a live performance from the Lipsinki Brothers, with all proceeds raised going to the Children With Cancer charity.

Remy added: “It is very important to support charities during these unprecedented time and a festive live stream is the best way to showcase artistic talent.”

Adam and younger brother Alex Lipinski perform a range of hits from the 60s up to modern-day and revealed their excitement at putting on a Christmas show during lockdown.

Adam said: “We would normally be making preparations for our annual ‘Lipinski Christmas Party’ on the pier but sadly, along with most other things this year, this has been cancelled due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

“Instead, we are gearing up for a very different Christmas and are extremely delighted to be taking part in The Grand Pier’s virtual Christmas light switch-on which will hopefully bring some cheer to the start of a very unique festive period ahead.”

The show will take place tomorrow (Thursday), beginning at 6pm.

To view the Christmas light switch-on and charity gig, log on to www.fb.me/e/beYkjLNm9

For donations to Children With Cancer charity, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grand-pier-wsm