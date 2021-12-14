Worle man's charity Christmas lights display includes a BOOK SHOP in his garden

The amazing display in Spencer Drive created by John Burge and son, Tobie - Credit: CHSW

"I was always a big fan of Christmas lights ever since I was a kid."

One Worle man's passion for all things festive is once again lighting up his street - and raising money for a good cause.

Each year, John Burge gets to work dressing his Spencer Drive home with his 12-year-old son, Tobie, to provide some cheer for his neighbours and visitors.

And John said his love of lights started young.

"I saved a whole year's pocket money when I was just eight years old to buy my first ever set of Christmas lights, which only had 20 bulbs," he said.

"When I was growing up, I did a few light displays in my mum and dad’s back garden but they could not be seen by the public only friends and family.

"Mum and dad always made my Christmases magical and special. Sadly, I lost my mum due to cancer last year, so I dedicated the lights to her and this year, once again, I am dedicating the lights in memory of my wonderful mum, Dianne Burge.

"I just wish she could see them as I know she would love the display."

In 2011, John's efforts took on a whole new meaning, after a neighbour lost his son to leukaemia.

"I did a Christmas light display outside the front of my home to raise money for the hospice that cared for their son," he said.

That hospice was Charlton Farm, in Wraxall, Run by Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) - and John has been fundraising for the charity ever since.

"Each year the display has got bigger," he said. "Last year I did a mock toy shop and won a competition that I entered on ITV news - it was called Illumination Street."

This year, John and Tobie got to work on the display in November, and finally switched on on December 9.

The shop featuring in the display is TJ Toys - Tobie and John Toys - but John was keen to point out it is not a real shop.

Last year, the display raised more than £3,000 for CHSW and has targeted £5,000 for the 2021 display.

"We ask people to get out of their cars to come and see it, rather than just driving by," he said.

"There are moving elves in the windows and other moving parts inside the shop. Also, we ask people to park on the main road as it’s only a little cul-de-sac we live in, to save congestion."

Donations can be made through the cash slot below the main window, or people can scan QR codes attached to the toy shop.

John thanked a number of companies who have helped create his display, including; B&Q, Travis Perkins, Winter Stoke decorators, Bidwells Self Drive Clevedon, Langford Christmas Tree Farm and Fountain Forestry.

"Also, my wonderful son, and my wonderful neighbours and friends for putting up with the disruption during the build and all the cups of coffee and bacon rolls they brought to my door," he added.

The display can be seen at 5 Spencer Drive, Worle, BS22 7QH.