Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Christmas market success in Bleadon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 December 2018

Huw Boyce and grandchildren with Secret World owl and Bill Hewitt.

Huw Boyce and grandchildren with Secret World owl and Bill Hewitt.

sub

A Christmas market has raised more than £1,000 for a village hall.

Bleadon Christmas market volunteers. Picture: Jo JonesBleadon Christmas market volunteers. Picture: Jo Jones

The Bleadon Village Christmas Market attracted more than 50 stall-holders to sell their produce to the crowds of people.

A festive version of the monthly market, the event saw additional attractions including visiting owls and a kestrel from Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in East Huntspill, and more games for youngsters to try their hand at.

Organiser Joanne Jones said: “Bleadon’s market would not happen without the volunteers who make it all possible so thank you to them.”

The money raised from the event will go towards the Coronation Halls, where it was held, to continue with the upkeep.

Bleadon Christmas market volunteers. Picture: Jo JonesBleadon Christmas market volunteers. Picture: Jo Jones

The halls are used all year round by different clubs and organisations.

The next market will be held in the halls, in Coronation Road, on January 19.

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

Me and my boats: the birth of a baby and a boat

On the Nene (photo: Katy-Felicity Butler-Brown)

Why do I need a galvanic isolator?

Canal boat

Far and wide?

Thames Marlow

The £23m Cotswold Canals restoration programme

Cotswold Canals near Whitminster (photo: Martin Ludgate)

Christmas on the canals: what’s on this December

Gloucester Quays Victorian Christmas Market 2014 | kennysarmy, Flickr CC2.0

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Mental health deal extended for three years

Organiser Sally Kinley Mental health coffee morning being held to raise awareness and funds for North Somerset's wellbeing service at Curzon Cinema. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Christmas market success in Bleadon

Huw Boyce and grandchildren with Secret World owl and Bill Hewitt.

Picture Past: December 20, 1968 – Weston to become marina town

The Three Kings in Corpus Christi School's Nativity play. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Worle scout wins competition to name RNLI buoy

Naming ceremony at Weston RNLI Station with 1st North Worle Scout, Cub and Beaver Group, Weston Beach Ranger Joe Webber and RNLI team. Picture: SUB

Grand Pier event raises £264k for charities across the region

Kerry Michael and Theo Paphitis with Gracie who underwent life-changing surgery funded by AMCT. Picture: The Grand Pier
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists