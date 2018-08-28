Christmas market success in Bleadon

Huw Boyce and grandchildren with Secret World owl and Bill Hewitt. sub

A Christmas market has raised more than £1,000 for a village hall.

Bleadon Christmas market volunteers. Picture: Jo Jones Bleadon Christmas market volunteers. Picture: Jo Jones

The Bleadon Village Christmas Market attracted more than 50 stall-holders to sell their produce to the crowds of people.

A festive version of the monthly market, the event saw additional attractions including visiting owls and a kestrel from Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in East Huntspill, and more games for youngsters to try their hand at.

Organiser Joanne Jones said: “Bleadon’s market would not happen without the volunteers who make it all possible so thank you to them.”

The money raised from the event will go towards the Coronation Halls, where it was held, to continue with the upkeep.

The halls are used all year round by different clubs and organisations.

The next market will be held in the halls, in Coronation Road, on January 19.