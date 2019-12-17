Gallery

PICTURES: eat:Weston team put on Christmas food festival

Cocoa's hand made chocolates by Jemma Bristow at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Somerset food producers filled the Winter Gardens as a festive food festival went down a storm.

eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The eat:Festivals team - behind the popular eat:Burnham and eat:Weston events - held a Christmas food market.

Its spokesman said: "We had a brilliant end to our food and drink festival season inside at the Winter Gardens on Sunday with thousands of eager visitors crowding in from 10am.

"The majestic setting of the ballroom was quite a sight: full to the windowsills with local food and drink producers, the lobby hosted our screen printing sessions and community stalls and the pond area was surrounded by street food.

"It was lovely to take some time at the end of the festival to celebrate a great year of collaboration, good times and great food and drink with our producers after we closed the doors at 4pm."

David Jones from the Somerset Charcuterie at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON David Jones from the Somerset Charcuterie at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

They said they are looking forward to putting on more events in 2020.

Jo Johnson with Butter Bike Co. peanut butters at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Jo Johnson with Butter Bike Co. peanut butters at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chef Collin Pereira presents India in a Jar with a dash of Devon at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Chef Collin Pereira presents India in a Jar with a dash of Devon at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stefano from Stefano's Food at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Stefano from Stefano's Food at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike Smith from 'Mike's Pork' at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mike Smith from 'Mike's Pork' at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Anne Constance and Carol Walton bringing Quantock Steamers to eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Anne Constance and Carol Walton bringing Quantock Steamers to eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kathryn and Gill from Fenny Castle Vineyard at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Kathryn and Gill from Fenny Castle Vineyard at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Kerry Voke Leaf and Petal distinctive teas at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Kerry Voke Leaf and Petal distinctive teas at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Simon Ayres with cheeses from Lye Cross Farm at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Simon Ayres with cheeses from Lye Cross Farm at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Times Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Times Past Cheese Dairy - Stephen and Janice Webber at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hullabaloos lemonades at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hullabaloos lemonades at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mandy and Mark Gair with Xocolat at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mandy and Mark Gair with Xocolat at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scott Rayner the Pie Man at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Scott Rayner the Pie Man at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Maggie Solari from the Garlic Farm at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Maggie Solari from the Garlic Farm at eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON eat:Christmas festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON