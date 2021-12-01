Pupils at Sandford Primary take part in Christmas shoebox campaign

Pupils at Sandford Primary school have helped out in a Christmas charity appeal to send gifts to children in need.

The campaign sees schools all over the UK pack presents such as clothes, toys and toiletries in shoeboxes to help poor children around the world.

Sandford pupils carefully packed and labelled three shoeboxes ready to be despatched from Bagley Baptist Church, near Wedmore.

The children were sad to hear that many their age around the world have never had a Christmas present before, so pupils and their parents loved taking part in Operation Christmas Child, organised by the international charity Samaritan's Purse.

Taking part in the scheme is a network of churches, schools and organisations who help to ensure the shoebox gifts safely reach the poorest children.

The parcels are tracked by barcode ready to be delivered early next year where pupils will eagerly await the country of destination.