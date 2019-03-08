Free parking for Christmas shoppers announced

Parking fines will not be dished out in Sedgemoor at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto humonia

Christmas shoppers in parts of Somerset will be allowed to park for free at points during December.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sedgemoor District Council has confirmed its car parks will be free on the three Saturdays before Christmas Day, including in Burnham, Cheddar and Highbridge.

It estimates the policy will cost it £14,000 in lost revenue, but believes it will help footfall.

Cllr Mark Healey, portfolio holder for commercial and asset management, confirmed the move at a full council meeting, on October 9.

He said: "It is estimated the cost of offering this concession for one weekend would be around £4,600 in lost revenue, increasing to £13,800 for the three pre-Christmas December weekends."

The council will also offer free parking after 4pm on the days when Christmas lights are switched on.

North Somerset Council has in previous years offered a similar discount to motorists in Weston, but has not yet announced if the initiative will be repeated in 2019.