Weston Hospicecare to run Christmas tree collection exchange in January

Charlie Williams

Published: 8:00 AM December 1, 2021
Updated: 12:29 PM December 2, 2021
The Christmas tree exchange will return next year. - Credit: Google Street View

Weston Hospicecare is to run a collection service for used Christmas trees in the new year.

The hospice is asking for donations in exchange for the trees, which will be collected on January 8.

Coordinating the scheme is Weston Rotary Club.

This comes after last years successful tree exchange where the hospice raised nearly £6,000.

Community fundraising manager for the hospice, Sue Kingman said: "We're absolutely delighted that Weston Rotary have come back to support us with this event again after the upcoming festive period.

"It's such a fantastic idea and saves us all a job while supporting a local charity and making a huge difference to people locally."

The collection will only take place in Weston and the surrounding villages, including Haywood Village, Locking and Locking Parklands.

The postal areas are BS22, BS23, BS24, BS25, BS49 and TA8.

Trees should be placed in an obvious collection location like a driveway. 

To book a slot, log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk

