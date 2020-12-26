Christmas tree collection in aid of Weston Hospicecare

Published: 8:00 AM December 26, 2020

A closeup shot of a Christmas tree with ornaments and covered in snow with a blurred background - Credit: Wirestock - stock.adobe.com

Weston Rotary club will pair up with one of the town's bakeries to raise money for Weston Hospicecare in the new year.

James' Artisan Bakery, on Whitecross Road, will join the charity to collect Christmas trees for the hospice across Weston, Yatton and Congresbury.

They will also be joined by North Somerset Council and Young Farmers from across the South West.

Somerset Pantry at the Sovereign Centre. James Childs and Madeleine Potticary from James' Artisan Bakery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Weston Hospicecare's community fundraising manager has said that the support comes at a time where 'community means more than ever'.

Sue Kingman said: “We are thrilled to have Weston Rotary offering such a great service in support of the hospice.

“At a time where we really need our community more than ever, we hope this service will prove extremely popular.”

There will be 300 slots available to sign up for collection, covering the BS49, BS22, BS23 and BS24 postcodes.

Collections will be made on January 9.

To sign up for a collection, or for more information, log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk







