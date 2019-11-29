Advanced search

Christmas wreath workshop to support hospice

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 November 2019

Supporters can make a wreath to take home.

Supporters can make a wreath to take home.

Archant

Hospice supporters can create their own Christmas wreaths to raise money for the charity.

Weston Hospicecare, in Uphill, is helping people to get into the Christmas spirit and prepare for the big day by running wreath-making workshops.

The hospice will hold two sessions on December 6 - one from 10am to noon and another from 2-4pm.

Participants will be able to make their own decorations to take home ready to hang on their doors for Christmas.

Sessions are £20 per person and the price includes tea and coffee, mince pies and all the materials to make the wreaths.

Money from the event will go towards the hospice's vital work caring for people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The workshops will take place at Jackson Barstow-House, in Thornbury Road.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance by calling Weston Hospicecare on 01934 423900.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Teen spared jail despite threatening supermarket staff with a knife

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Teen spared jail despite threatening supermarket staff with a knife

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Five things to do this weekend: Bingo night

Bingo Lingo will be at the Tropicana.

Police hunt wanted Weston man

Terry Marshall Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Brexit: MP candidates on how to solve EU conundrum

Brexit flags. Picture: Getty Images

Teen spared jail despite threatening supermarket staff with a knife

North Somerset Courthouse.

Christmas wreath workshop to support hospice

Supporters can make a wreath to take home.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists