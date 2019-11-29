Christmas wreath workshop to support hospice

Supporters can make a wreath to take home. Archant

Hospice supporters can create their own Christmas wreaths to raise money for the charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Hospicecare, in Uphill, is helping people to get into the Christmas spirit and prepare for the big day by running wreath-making workshops.

The hospice will hold two sessions on December 6 - one from 10am to noon and another from 2-4pm.

Participants will be able to make their own decorations to take home ready to hang on their doors for Christmas.

Sessions are £20 per person and the price includes tea and coffee, mince pies and all the materials to make the wreaths.

Money from the event will go towards the hospice's vital work caring for people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The workshops will take place at Jackson Barstow-House, in Thornbury Road.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance by calling Weston Hospicecare on 01934 423900.