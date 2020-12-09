Independent chocolate shop opens in Weston town centre

Published: 7:00 AM December 9, 2020

An independent chocolatier has relocated to Weston town centre.

Christopher's House of Chocolates opened in the former Replenish unit in Meadow Street on December 2.

Husband and wife Christopher and Vicky Hawkins had been operating from a small unit on the Oldmixon for the past three-and-a-half years on a part-time basis.

All its produce is handmade by Christopher, who used to design Easter eggs for supermarkets including Waitrose and Tesco.

The shop specialises in truffles and has gift vouchers available for the festive period.

Christopher named the business after his late grandfather, who also worked in the industry for many years.

Chris told the Mercury: "I hope people carry on shopping locally after Christmas and beyond.

"This locations makes the shop stand out; our footfall is so much better, I've had so much support from other businesses and regular customers which helps me a lot.

"There's lots of empty units in the High Street like Marks and Spencer so I think people are enjoying coming to a nice part of town."

Chris, who has worked with chocolate for more than 20 years, is looking to run workshops and classes next year when it is safer to do so.

Covid-safe measures are in place in the shop, with hand sanitiser on arrival and all staff and customers are urged to wear face coverings at all times.

Chris added: "We are finding our feet here and going in the right direction; I've hired an assistant, also called Chris, part-time to help me out as things have been going so well.

"The town centre is a bit of a ghost town at the minute, but in Orchard Street there are so many independent businesses that are doing really well.

"There's a nice community feel here, everyone is very encouraging towards each other and there's a feel-good factor, we all look out for each other.

"I am optimistic that when we beat this virus, things will improve. We have to get past January as it's always a quiet month for us, but with help from our customers and others we will be fine."