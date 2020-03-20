There With You: Church sets up help groups for the vulnerable during ‘difficult’ time

A support group has been set up in Locking Archant

A church in Locking Parklands has set up a group to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parklands Community Church, in Locking Moor Road, is asking for people who need help with food shopping, walking the dog or a chat over the phone or prayer, to get in touch.

The group has been set up as a result of the uncertainty caused by the virus.

The church has also announced all gatherings at the church are cancelled until further notice.

This includes Sunday mass, Pop-up Café and mid-week gatherings.

A spokesman for the church said: “There’s no doubt that the next few months are going to be difficult.

“As we face uncertainty as a nation, Parklands Community Church wants to play our part in caring for the local community.”

To contact the group, email parklandscommunity@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/ParkCommChurch

Need a Weston, Worle & Somerset Mercury delivered direct to you? Call our hotline on 01603 772138 or email readerservices@archant.co.uk