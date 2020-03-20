Advanced search

There With You: Church sets up help groups for the vulnerable during ‘difficult’ time

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 March 2020

A support group has been set up in Locking

A support group has been set up in Locking

Archant

A church in Locking Parklands has set up a group to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Parklands Community Church, in Locking Moor Road, is asking for people who need help with food shopping, walking the dog or a chat over the phone or prayer, to get in touch.

The group has been set up as a result of the uncertainty caused by the virus.

The church has also announced all gatherings at the church are cancelled until further notice.

This includes Sunday mass, Pop-up Café and mid-week gatherings.

A spokesman for the church said: “There’s no doubt that the next few months are going to be difficult.

“As we face uncertainty as a nation, Parklands Community Church wants to play our part in caring for the local community.”

To contact the group, email parklandscommunity@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/ParkCommChurch

