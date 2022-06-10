News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Churchill and Langford celebrate the Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:45 PM June 10, 2022
Churchill and Langford tea party.

Churchill and Langford tea party. - Credit: Ian Beadle

Residents of Churchill and Langford were out celebrating the Platinum Jubilee with a bang last weekend (June 2 -5).

Organised by the Churchill and Langford Village Fund, members had planned the celebratory four-day bank holiday back in August.

Residents decorated the villages with bunting and flags and enjoyed live music, a community tea party and barbecue, a big Jubilee luncheon and even lit a beacon for the national campaign. 

The beacon at Churchill and Langford. Picture: James Johnson.

The beacon at Churchill and Langford. Picture: James Johnson. - Credit: @jamesejphotography

Deputy lieutenant of Somerset, Trevor Smallwood, lit the beacon as the villagers sang the national anthem.

A spokesperson for the group said: "As the flags and bunting were stored away for a future coronation after the fantastic weekend, the parishioners of Churchill and Langford could look back with immense pride on a Platinum celebration that reignited the community spirit of our joint villages.

"It provided some wonderful memories that will live in our hearts and minds for many years to come."

Churchill and Langford tea party.

Host Zena gets the party started. - Credit: Ian Beadle

John Lennon puts in an appearance at the scarecrow trail.

John Lennon puts in an appearance at the scarecrow trail. - Credit: Ian Beadle


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
