PICTURES: Churchill and Langford celebrate the Jubilee
- Credit: Ian Beadle
Residents of Churchill and Langford were out celebrating the Platinum Jubilee with a bang last weekend (June 2 -5).
Organised by the Churchill and Langford Village Fund, members had planned the celebratory four-day bank holiday back in August.
Residents decorated the villages with bunting and flags and enjoyed live music, a community tea party and barbecue, a big Jubilee luncheon and even lit a beacon for the national campaign.
Deputy lieutenant of Somerset, Trevor Smallwood, lit the beacon as the villagers sang the national anthem.
A spokesperson for the group said: "As the flags and bunting were stored away for a future coronation after the fantastic weekend, the parishioners of Churchill and Langford could look back with immense pride on a Platinum celebration that reignited the community spirit of our joint villages.
"It provided some wonderful memories that will live in our hearts and minds for many years to come."