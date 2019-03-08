Churchill charity seeks volunteers

Churchill and Langford Minibus society 40th Anniversary tea. Archant

A charity which provides community transport has launched an urgent appeal for volunteers to ensure it does not have to cut back its service.

Churchill and Langford Minibus Society helps transport villagers to the shops and social events, providing a lifeline to people without cars.

Its chairman Trevor Smallwood said, due to retirement and ill health of drivers, the society is recruiting. And a new booking secretary is also needed.

He said: "Many of our members don't live near bus routes and would have to make a significant walk to a bus stop, which they are often unable to do.

"Volunteers who are willing to work as little as once a month could prevent the society from scaling back its services."

To volunteer as a minibus driver contact Trevor on 01934 852589, and for more information about the vacant booking secretary position call Laura Batt on 01934 863679.