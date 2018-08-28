Advanced search

Councillors defer decision on ‘dangerous’ village housing plan

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 January 2019

Ladymead Lane in Churchill. Picture Google

Ladymead Lane in Churchill. Picture Google

Archant

A ‘dangerous’ application to build nine homes has been deferred due to fears over flooding.

Oakwood New Homes applied for outline planning permission to build homes in Ladymead Lane, in Churchill last January.

Since then, the plan has come under scrutiny from villagers who say the houses will create ‘flooding problems, increased traffic and the loss of green land’.

One said: “Ladymead Lane is a nightmare for traffic – too fast, too many vehicles and too narrow.

“The road cannot cope with more traffic or water.”

Another added: “The drainage proposals are wholly inadequate. Ladymead Lane is a single lane road which is already dangerous. This proposal just adds further danger.”

North Somerset Council recommended the plan be approved in December.

However, the parish council has deferred making a recommendation until further notice ‘due to drainage issues’.

North Somerset Council will make a final decision in March.

