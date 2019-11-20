Small music charity wins prestigious award

(click on image for larger view)Churchill Music charity concert with Jacqui Dankworth and Ursula Dornton with Jan Murray. Archant

A music charity has won an music award for its contribution within the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Churchill Music will receive the St George's Bristol Prize for Music 2019.

This prize recognises and celebrates groups, individuals or organisations who make an outstanding contribution to music.

The group stages five professional concerts each year and is a partner to Music Education Partnership North Somerset.

They will receive the award during the Young Artist Showcase/Tom Everson Gala Concert on February 11.

Jan Murray, from the charity, says it is honoured to be recognised for its work.

She said: "In a world where the arts are being steadily pushed out of schools, we are pushing them back in and helping to show people the positive power of music.

"We've achieved what we have because we're passionate about what we do and committed to making a difference through music."