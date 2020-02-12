Cinderella showstopper at memorial hall

The Mendip Players have closed the curtain on performances of Disney classic Cinderella, which finished on Saturday.

The Draycott group have been rehearsing since last year, and each performance of the show sold out at the memorial hall, in Latches Lane, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Performer Hennasey Millard took on the leading role of Cinderella, and the play was adapted and directed by Allie White and written by Greg Harper.

The group has taken on many popular classics, including Alice the Panto, Gut Girls and Dick Whittington. Members have also performed After September, Humpty Dumpty and the Magic Wall and Move Over Mrs Markham.

The Mendip Players have been running since 2004 and stage two big performances a year with a cast of all ages.

The group meets at the memorial hall on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.