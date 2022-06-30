News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
WIN! Tickets to acclaimed circus show this weekend

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:30 PM June 30, 2022
Circus Funtasia

The Mercury is giving away two family tickets to this weekend's Circus Funtasia show. - Credit: Circus Funtasia

Up to eight people will have the chance to watch the acclaimed Circus Funtasia show as it stops in Burnham after amazing audiences at Glastonbury, last week.

The Weston Mercury has partnered with the circus to offer two family tickets, which grant entry for four people each, for a show on Sunday (July 3).

Circus Funtasia

A range of performers will take place in the show. - Credit: NICK BULL

The show promises to entertain children and adults alike with stunts performed on motorbikes, fire-breathers and aerialists.

Guests will also get to see dance and comedy performances during the show which begins at 1pm and is expcted to run for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The circus will be performing at Sanders Garden Centre, on Bristol Road.

To take part, follow @WSMercury on Facebook and tag someone you would like to bring along below the post...

Burnham News

