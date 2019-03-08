A helping hand

Fiona Cope Citizens Advice, Cllr Don Davies, Cllr Catherine Gibbons, Andy Jones Citizens Advice Archant

Citizens Advice North Somerset is currently open for business in the heart of Weston. The service has moved in to temporary accommodation in the Sovereign Centre while its new premises at 39 Oxford Street is refurbished.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leader of North Somerset Council, Cllr Don Davies, said: "We're delighted to welcome Citizens Advice, they will be a great benefit to the town centre and it's great to see them open for business."

The organisation has already seen an increase in footfall. Fiona Cope, from Citizens Advice, said: "We are pleased to be welcoming people into our temporary unit in the Sovereign Centre and offer them advice and guidance."

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, executive member for children's services and lifelong learning, said: "It's great to see Citizens Advice already actively engaging with people and we're happy to accommodate them until their new premises on Oxford Street is available, which is expected to be early next year."

The regeneration of Weston-super-Mare has seen investment into the town centre over the past 10 years, with the aim to create a vibrant and diverse town focused around living, learning and lifestyle. The council says it will continue to deliver improvements to key development sites, positively encourage investment and attract more people to live in the town centre, creating an improved local economy that is also sensitive and supportive of the town's vibrant heritage. n